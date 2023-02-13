The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

There's an upside to playing favorites at work- study

New research finds that in teams that lack clear chain of command, a leader’s biases impose structure and help everyone to work together more effectively.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 23:33
Illustrative image of office equipment. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative image of office equipment.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Playing favorites gets a bad rap — but it isn't necessarily destructive, according to new research. While bosses should generally avoid unfair, demotivating practices such as giving preferable assignments, promotions, or other rewards to employees whom they like better, new research by Stevens Institute of Technology suggests that when managed correctly, biased bosses get better results — and not just from the workers they treat best.

“The key point is that playing favorite has clear positive and negative effects, so leaders need to ensure they’re paying attention to how their favoritism is affecting their team."

Howie Xu

Workplace favoritism is a double-edged sword

The findings, published in December in the peer-reviewed journal Personnel Psychology, show that favoritism is a double-edged sword.

Email Marketing Course at the workplace (credit: Adcore) Email Marketing Course at the workplace (credit: Adcore)

“For leaders, playing favorites isn’t always a bad thing,” said researcher Haoying (Howie) Xu.

"It can be harmful to team dynamics, but in the right circumstances it can also help organizations to succeed.”

To reach this conclusion, researchers studied more than 200 different teams, comprising over 1,100 employees, in several Chinese companies representing a cross-section of different industries. By surveying both employees and supervisors about performance and team dynamics, Xu was able to reveal the ways in which workplace favoritism interacts with other factors to elevate or impede overall team performance.

In teams that were already well-structured, either because some employees were placed in positions of authority or because some employees had more advanced skill sets, performance dipped when leaders played favorites. In less clearly structured teams, however, the research found that having a biased boss typically led to better outcomes, with improved coordination and performance across the entire team.

“That’s an important finding, because most previous research has focused solely on the negative impacts of workplace favoritism,” Xu said. “Now, we’re getting a more nuanced view of the way that leadership biases play out in the real world.”

Xu noted a branch of management science known as leader-member exchange (LMX) theory, which studies the relationships between supervisors and employees. He said that leadership biases operate by sending signals about the relative status of different team-members, which can be a bad thing: in teams where a social hierarchy already exists, favoritism can create dissonance and create conflict.

On the other hand, in teams that lack clear chain of command, a leader’s biases impose structure and help everyone to work together more effectively. If team members don’t already have well-differentiated roles based on levels of authority or particular skills, favoritism provides a framework that reduces conflict and increases efficiency, the study says. 

“The key point is that playing favorite has clear positive and negative effects, so leaders need to ensure they’re paying attention to how their favoritism is affecting their team," Xu said. 



Tags business scientific study workspace
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by