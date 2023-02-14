The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli distillery honored at the 2023 World Whiskey Awards

The Tel Aviv-based distillery won eight awards at the prestigious event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 18:26
Visit at the distillery (photo credit: ADI HELMAN)
Visit at the distillery
(photo credit: ADI HELMAN)

The Tel Aviv-based distillery, Milk and Honey (M&H) received eight awards for their quality whiskey in the World Whiskies Awards, held last week in the United Kingdom.

The company won a number of titles under the "Rest of the World" category. They achieved the status of "Craft Producer of the Year," "Brand Innovator of the Year," and "Master Distiller of the Year"

The competition aims to "recognize the people, places and products that complete the whole dynamic of the whiskey industry."

M&H Founder and CEO Gal Kalkshtein was pleased with the achievement and stated, "The 2023 Icons of whiskey distinctions are the most significant achievement to date, and we are very excited about it. We only began selling our whiskey three years ago, and it is an honor to be able to help spread the word about Israeli whiskey in this incredible but difficult industry.

"M&H Distillery produces whiskey to the highest standards and without sacrificing quality.”

Apex photo (credit: Plan B) Apex photo (credit: Plan B)

Milk & Honey's Israeli whiskey

M&H was founded in 2013 by Gal Kalkstein and became the first Whiskey distillery in Israel. All the products the distillery produces are kosher. 

Their products are sold in 40 countries worldwide.

The company has been awarded numerous awards. They won the APEX Dead Sea at the Frankfurt International Trophy 2022, as well as two gold medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the Elements Sherry and Elements Peated.

The country attributes part of the whiskey's success to the Israeli climate, stating "Hot climate maturation means that our whiskey ages rapidly, yet significantly gracefully."

Visitors are also able to book a tour of the distillery.



