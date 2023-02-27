Personality traits can determine how much you save- study

When people’s savings goals aligned with their core personality traits, they saved more money, according to a new study published last week.

Whether it’s setting aside money for a down payment on a home, college tuition or retirement, many of us want to master the art of saving for the future. In spite of this, savings rates in the US and globally are critically low. In October 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Americans save just 2.3% of their income, the lowest in nearly two decades. Although people report aiming to save more money, saving is a challenge -- in part because it requires people to overcome the psychological barrier of making a sacrifice in the present to benefit themselves in the future.

To better understand people’s financial behaviors and what encourages them to save, researchers from Columbia University in New York and the University of Colorado in Boulder discovered different savings goals tied with varying personality types, which influenced their behavior. The findings were published February 16 in the peer-reviewed journal American Psychologist.

The Big Five personality traits and savings goals

First, the team analyzed data from 2,447 participants in the United Kingdom who answered questions about their Big Five personality traits (agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, openness and extraversion), as well as their savings goals. Independent raters coded the savings goals into categories of fit for the personality traits. Goals included such things as saving for a future purchase such as a car, saving for leisure/vacation spending, saving for a “rainy day,” and saving for retirement.

Overall, the researchers found that on average people whose self-reported savings goals were a good fit for their personality traits had a bigger nest egg. The effect held true across both poorer and wealthier participants. Not surprisingly, people who earned more money had more savings, on average, but personality-goal fit explained about 5% of the variance in savings amount across all income levels.

Next, to understand how a specific intervention influences people’s savings behaviors, the researchers examined how personalized savings-related emails impacted over 6,000 participants in the US who had less than $100 in savings at the start.

Each participant took a 30-item personality assessment, and then the researchers divided them into five groups. One group received five emails during the month encouraging them to save toward a goal that was a good fit with their most salient personality trait. Another group received emails with a goal mismatched to their personality type, a third group received randomly selected goal messages, a fourth group received emails with a generic message encouraging saving but no particular goal, and a fifth group did not receive any emails.

Not all of the participants opened the emails, but for those who did, the researchers found that participants who received the personality-matched condition had the highest success rate, with 11.4% reaching the $100 savings goal. That compared with 7.42% in the standard message group, 7.46% in the random message group, and 7.85% in the personality-mismatched condition. Only 3.4% of those in the no-email control condition met the savings goal. Participants who were in the email groups but didn’t open their emails had about a 3% success rate.

Overall, according to the study, people who received the personality-tailored intervention were 3.57 times more likely to achieve the $100 savings target than those in the control condition.

“It was wonderful to see this approach worked,” said researcher Robert Farrokhnia. “It was important for us from the get-go to not only contribute to the existing literature and have a vigorous research study, but also to deploy the findings in the real world and come up with something companies could actually use and implement. Given the dire facts about savings in the US, we were particularly interested in helping to alleviate some of the challenges low-income and distressed households face in managing their finances. The recent economic downturn, including rising prices and higher challenges around achieving personal savings goals, made this pursuit even more important to us.”

The study built off previous research by two of the researchers, Joe Gladstone and Sandra Matz.

The earlier research found that people high in agreeableness are less likely to save than others, possibly because they’ve been taught that valuing people and valuing money are at odds with one another, and that “nice people” don’t value money.

“We tried to think of ways we could motivate agreeable people to save more,” Matz said. “Could we simply highlight how saving money would help them protect their loved ones? This suddenly makes money a means to an end that they care about.”