Remote work is here to stay; Gable raises $16 million to keep coordinating it

With nearly 100 million remote workers in the US alone, the need for remote work logistics has become necessary to avoid burnout and disconnection among isolated employees.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 17:16
Ergonomic assessment is of the utmost importance these days when so many work from home and spend many hours of the day in front of our screens. (photo credit: RICK WILKING/REUTERS)
Ergonomic assessment is of the utmost importance these days when so many work from home and spend many hours of the day in front of our screens.
(photo credit: RICK WILKING/REUTERS)

Workforce logistics platform developer Gable has announced the successful raise of $16 million in funding co-led by SemperVirens and Foundation Capital, with participation from Tishman Speyer Ventures, Ulu Ventures and January Ventures.

A significant shift in the way people work has been observed over the past three years, with 98 million workers in the United States now enjoying the option to work remotely, according to a study carried out by McKinsey. A study by Deloitte has also found that a hefty 77% of respondents said that their decision to switch jobs was driven by a desire for greater workplace flexibility. However, this new way of working is not without its challenges, as an increasing number of employees report feeling disconnected, disengaged and burnt out.

Most employees want flexibility, but they also want the ability to meet with coworkers and connect,” said Liza Mash Levin, co-founder, and CEO of Gable. “Meanwhile, companies find it hard to provide workspaces across locations, stay on top of budgets, and have insight into how the spaces are being utilized.”

What does this mean for the modern workplace?

Gable aims to address that issue by helping distributed companies manage office space for their workforce. Using the company’s portal, employees can see where their coworkers are working that day and book a desk alongside them while Gable manages budgets and monitors employee satisfaction.

Work from home (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) Work from home (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Gable enables employees to search and book from thousands of available workspaces within a predetermined budget. The custom portal allows anyone from the team to invite others to join them at any location and for employees to see where each other is working. Companies using Gable have seen employees' interest in coming into the office jump by 75%. Just-released features extend the ability to reserve and manage events and book a desk at the company’s permanent offices. 

Since the company’s launch in 2020, Gable has enabled over 50 companies to optimize their remote work and workforce logistics. According to the company, employees using the platform have reported a 4-5X increase in productivity, collaboration, and satisfaction.

“Figuring out if, when, and how people need to come together is a layered cake of operational questions around employee retention, productivity, and real estate costs,” said Lauri Moore, partner at Foundation Capital. “Gable is not only building the platform — Liza, Omri, and the team are leading the community for the new world of hybrid work.”

Many industry experts agree that following the forced adoption of the model at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote and hybrid work models aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

Hybrid work is working very well and there is no turning back. Employers who are forcing their people to come back to the office will lose the battle,” HiBob CEO and co-founder Ronni Zehavi told The Jerusalem Post. “You cannot force it. The train left the station. This is a practice for the new era, for who knows how long.”



