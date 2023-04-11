Russia's Aeroflot sends aircraft for repair to Iran

Russia's largest air carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM, whose aircraft maintenance capabilities are crippled by Western sanctions, sent one of its Airbus AIR.PA planes to Iran for repair, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the flight tracking system Flightradar24 the Airbus A330-300 flew to Tehran on April 5 and remains there until now.

"The maintenance of the Airbus A330 aircraft (in Iran) will be implemented by a provider for a wide range of work," Aeroflot said in a statement.

RBC media outlet first reported about the maintenance in Iran.

Cabin crew members of Russian carrier Aeroflot pose in front of a Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplane during a photo session at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris (credit: REUTERS)

Why is Aeroflot outsourcing repairs to Iran?

"The firm has all the necessary material resources, certificates and extensive experience, (while) the provider performs maintenance with a high quality level," the airline said.

Aeroflot declined to comment on details and did not name the operator that will carry out the repair.

Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year have prevented its airlines from obtaining aircraft and spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West. Russian airlines continue to operate Western jets, but struggle to import replacement parts.