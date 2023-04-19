The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

ThetaRay partnership aims to stop money laundering in Malta

With the power of AI, Israeli fintech company ThetaRay will enable Finance Incorporated Limited to supercharge its Anti-Money Laundering operations.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 19:10
Mark Gazit, who heads ThetaRay, the company that accelerates and secures cross-border payments, participated in the Global Investment Forum in the United Arab Emirates, which was sponsored by the Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times on June 2, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mark Gazit, who heads ThetaRay, the company that accelerates and secures cross-border payments, participated in the Global Investment Forum in the United Arab Emirates, which was sponsored by the Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times on June 2, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Finance Incorporated Limited, a leading electronic money service provider, has announced that it has selected ThetaRay's AI-powered transaction monitoring technology to enhance its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework and grow its business alongside increasing volumes of transaction data. The partnership marks ThetaRay's entry into the Malta fintech market.

As per the agreement, ThetaRay will implement its SaaS-based SONAR AI solution, which will allow Finance Incorporated Limited to integrate multiple datasets for risk-based transaction monitoring and significantly enhance the accuracy of AML operations. ThetaRay's advanced machine-learning engine will also reduce false positives by up to 99% while increasing the automatic ability to spot new typologies as they emerge.

ThetaRay's AI-powered SONAR transaction monitoring solution leverages AI to allow banks and fintechs to expand their business opportunities through safe and reliable cross-border payments. The solution also aims to improve customer satisfaction, reduce compliance costs and increase risk coverage.

(L-R) ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit and Erel Margalit, JVP founder and Chairman (credit: Courtesy)(L-R) ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit and Erel Margalit, JVP founder and Chairman (credit: Courtesy)

Mark Gazit, ThetaRay’s CEO, emphasized the importance of utilizing update technology to keep up with modern security demands. “The new digital era requires new-generation AI-based tools to manage the massive volume of global financial transactions. Financial crime vectors can change in a matter of seconds. ThetaRay’s advanced AI uses augmented and unsupervised AI which makes it the only system that can identify both known and unknown criminal activities, enabling fintechs and banks to emend trust in their transactions and grow revenues,” he said.

What is Finance Incorporated Limited?

Finance Incorporated Limited is a licensed and regulated electronic money institution based in Malta that delivers account, payments, and card services to corporate and retail clients, as well as financial institutions.

“Our business is built entirely on trust. We repay our customers’ faith in us by placing regulatory requirements at the core of our operations. When seeking the ideal platform for transaction monitoring, our primary concern was to serve the business in the most robust way possible,” said Noel Bartolo, Finance Incorporated Limited's Chief Compliance Officer.

According to Bartolo, the collaboration with ThetaRay reinforces the company's commitment to remain ahead of the curve across all its operations. “AI-powered transaction monitoring technology ensures that Finance Incorporated Limited ‘s AML control framework is strengthened and future-proofed while having the ability to scale,” Bartolo said.



Tags finance Money Artificial intelligence Bank
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by