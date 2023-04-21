The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Twitter begins removing blue checkmarks from users that haven't paid for it

Certain celebrities such as The Pope have lost theirs, but others like LeBron James have retained their verified status.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 05:20

Updated: APRIL 21, 2023 05:25
Elon Musk Twitter account verification badge is seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Elon Musk Twitter account verification badge is seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Twitter removed the blue checkmark on Thursday for all users who have chosen not to pay the monthly cost for it for it.

Notable academics, celebrities, journalists and public figures, who had the verified status and now do not, include Beyonce, Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Mark Hamill, Bill Gates, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and many others. Before Thursday, Twitter under CEO Elon Musk has considered these users as having "legacy verified accounts." 

However, not all celebrities have lost their verified status, as Musk tweeted that he is paying personally for Twitter Blue subscriptions for actor William Shatner, athlete LeBron James and author Stephen King.

Before Musk's revelation, King took to Twitter stating that his "Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t," to which Musk replied: "You’re welcome namaste."

King had previously called Musk a "terrible fit for Twitter."

James tweeted last month on the possibility of losing his verification status, saying: "Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5." Shatner last month had also complained about having to pay to keep his checkmark.

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

"Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven't."

Stephen King

Some Twitter accounts include checkmarks with different colors other than blue. For example, businesses and organizations have a gold checkmark and political figures have a gray checkmark.

Before the checkmark was taken away from legacy-verified accounts, Twitter had about 300,000 users with the mark, Ynet reported.

Reuters contributed to this report.



