Musk threatens to reassign NPR Twitter account, NPR says

NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 3, 2023 05:39
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Twitter chief Elon Musk has "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, the US-based broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Musk suggested that he would reassign the network's main account, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person, NPR said.

Why did NPR leave Twitter?

NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Musk, in an email to an NPR reporter, asked about its engagement with Twitter, the public broadcaster said.

"So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?" NPR quoted Musk as saying.

"Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant," he said in another email. "Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR."

NPR and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

PBS and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation followed NPR and stopped posting on Twitter following similar labeling.

Twitter later dropped the labels but the outlets that were targeted have not resumed activity, their profiles showed on Tuesday.



