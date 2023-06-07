The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

UK to remove Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive government sites

Beijing has said it "firmly opposes" overstretching the concept of national security to suppress Chinese enterprises.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 11:42
A surveillance camera is seen in front of an office building, where the office of Capvision is located, in Shanghai (photo credit: REUTERS)
A surveillance camera is seen in front of an office building, where the office of Capvision is located, in Shanghai
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Britain has committed to the removal of Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive government sites as part of its latest plans to address national security concerns related to China.

Under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has cast China as the world's greatest challenge to security and prosperity, the government told its departments last year to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance cameras at sensitive buildings.

In an announcement setting out a proposed tightening of procurement rules, the government said:

"We will also commit to publish a timeline for the removal of surveillance equipment produced by companies subject to China’s National Intelligence Law from sensitive central government sites.

"By committing to this timeline, we are providing reassurance and urgency around the removal plans."

The statement did not name specific companies.

A surveillance camera is silhouetted behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing (credit: REUTERS) A surveillance camera is silhouetted behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing (credit: REUTERS)

Calls to ban Chinese-created security cameras

British lawmakers have previously called for a ban on the sale and use of security cameras made by Hikvision and Dahua, two partly state-owned Chinese firms, over privacy fears and concerns of the companies' products being linked to human rights abuses in China.

"We believe that the possible action by the UK Government is a further step up of the mounting geopolitical tensions being expressed through technology bans, which by no means relates to the security of Hikvision’s products," Hikvision said in a statement via e-mail.

Beijing has said it "firmly opposes" overstretching the concept of national security to suppress Chinese enterprises.

Britain barred TikTok on government phones in March this year, while in 2020 it said it would ban Huawei from its 5G network. Some U.S. states have banned vendors and products from several Chinese technology companies.



Tags United Kingdom China security Camera
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by