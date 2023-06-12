Genesis Wind commissions first turbine, aims to operate by September

Enlight Renewable Energy is commissioning the first wind turbine at Genesis Wind as part of its efforts to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape in Israel.

On completion, Genesis Wind is set to have a total capacity of 207 MW, making it the largest renewable energy project in Israel. The project is supposed to achieve full commercial operation by the end of September.

Energy to 70,000 households, saving 180,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually

Genesis Wind is located in Golan Heights and is set to include 39 General Electric wind turbines capable of providing energy to 70,000 households and saving 180,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Israel's largest renewable energy project (credit: YEHUDA WEINBERG)

Enlight started the renewable energy market by installing solar panels on several kibbutzim and moshavim throughout Israel. It decided to expand to wind energy in 2011. Enlight secured land across seven major agricultural landowners to establish Genesis Wind and built a 27-kilometer long, 161kv transmission line to deliver power from Genesis Wind to population centers across Israel.

The company also installed a Radar Assisted Shut Down On-Demand solution to protect the local vulture population.

"The successful commissioning of the first wind turbine at Genesis Wind marks a significant milestone in Israel's renewable energy journey," said Enlight CEO Gilad Yavetz.