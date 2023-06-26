The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Why are Facebook and Instagram ending news access in Canada?

The Canadian parliament passed "Bill C-18" into law, requiring internet giants to pay news publishers.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 19:38
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Facebook logo in this picture illustration. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Facebook logo in this picture illustration.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Meta Platforms plans to cut off access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada once a new law requiring internet giants to pay news publishers takes effect, arguing news has no economic value to the company and that its users do not use the platform for news.

Canada drafted new rules after legacy media companies complained about internet companies elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market.

 WHY ARE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES AGAINST THE LAW?

The Canadian parliament passed "Bill C-18" into law, requiring internet giants to pay news publishers.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

The Online News Act forces platforms like Facebook and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

Both Meta and Google had warned they would withdraw access to news articles on their platforms in Canada if the legislation is passed into law without amendments. Facebook says links to news articles make up less than 3% of the content on its users' feed, and that journalists benefit from posting their work on the social media platform.

Google has argued Canada's law is broader than those enacted in Australia and Europe, and puts a price on news story links displayed in search results and can apply to outlets that do not produce news.

Google proposed that the bill be revised to make the displaying of news content, rather than links, as the basis for payment and to specify that only businesses that produce news and adhere to journalistic standards are eligible to receive payments.

 WHAT HAPPENED WHEN SIMILAR RULES WERE PASSED IN AUSTRALIA?

Google and Facebook had also threatened to curtail their services after Australia became the first nation to enact similar laws in 2021. Eventually both struck deals with Australian media companies after amendments were made to the legislation.

During the fight, Facebook blacked out Australian news pages and only restored them once the government granted concessions.

Yet in the year following the law taking effect, Meta and Google have paid some A$200 million ($134 million) annually to Australian news outlets, according to a report from the former chair of Australia's competition regulator.

WHAT COULD THE GLOBAL IMPACT BE?

Lawmakers are pushing for similar rules in Meta's home state of California and in the US Congress. Meta says it makes 40% of its revenue, which was $117 billion last year, in the US and lists Australia and Canada among its most significant markets. If Meta fails to secure exemptions or get the rules changed in Canada, the tech giant may face a similar fate in the United States.

In 2022, US lawmakers released a revised version of a bill aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook.

The New Zealand government said in 2022 it would introduce a law requiring big online digital companies to pay New Zealand media companies for the local news content that appears on their feeds.



Tags Facebook canada news Instagram
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by