The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Lebanon economic crisis worsened by vested interests, IMF says

The IMF said delay had led to a decrease in the foreign currency deposits that could eventually be recovered when the banking sector is restructured.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 16:49

Updated: JUNE 29, 2023 16:50
A member of the Lebanese army stands guard as Lebanon's parliament is set to convene in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
A member of the Lebanese army stands guard as Lebanon's parliament is set to convene in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Lebanon's financial crisis has been compounded by the lack of policy action and vested interests that prompted resistance to reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday in its first comprehensive financial assessment since the economy began to unravel in 2019.

The IMF said delay had led to a decrease in the foreign currency deposits that could eventually be recovered when the banking sector is restructured, saying $10 billion less could be recovered now than in 2020.

Without reforms, public debt could reach 547% of GDP by 2027, it said in what is known as an Article IV report

"The continuation of the status quo presents the largest risk to Lebanon's economic and social stability, taking the country down an unpredictable road," the report said.

FINANCE MINISTER: With Bank of Israel gov. Stanley Fischer (R) and IMF mission to Israel head Peter Doyle, in Jerusalem, 2012. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) FINANCE MINISTER: With Bank of Israel gov. Stanley Fischer (R) and IMF mission to Israel head Peter Doyle, in Jerusalem, 2012. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Lebanon has not met the conditions to secure a full program

Lebanon signed an agreement with the IMF in April 2022 but has not met the conditions to secure a full program, seen as crucial for its recovery from one of the world's worst financial crises.

The IMF on Thursday said the reform measures Lebanon had attempted so far, including the 2022 budget, a banking secrecy law and a draft capital controls law, fell short of the advice given to authorities by IMF staff or the expectations discussed.

Mission chief Ernesto Rigo told reporters that Lebanon's current account balance was "very disappointing in 2022," and that it was also discouraging that Lebanon had yet to pass a 2023 budget halfway through the year.

"The situation is very dire," he said.

 



Related Tags
IMF
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by