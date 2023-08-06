The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

An end to remote work? Even Zoom employees are asked to return to office

Workers living within 50 miles of a Zoom office will be returning to in-person work at least two days a week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 15:21
Illustrative image of people in an office. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Illustrative image of people in an office.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

During the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, many workers grew accustomed to working from home. Many of said workers would have grown accustomed to using the video conference application “Zoom,” whose stock peaked in October 2020 at $559 USD per share, more than 500% of what it was worth in January 2020.

Despite Zoom’s stock price having rapidly benefitted from workers working remotely, they have now declared that workers living within 50 miles of a Zoom office are to return to in-person work at least two days a week, according to a report from Business Insider from August 5. This would impact the majority of Zoom’s 4400 current remote-working employees.

"We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom," a spokesperson said in a statement. "As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers."

What do the workers want?

A survey Zoom conducted found that 43% of workers said that they felt flexible work is a basic expectation, not a job perk, according to Business Insider. An additional 70% of workers said they would consider leaving their jobs for one within a more flexible work environment. Only 1% of workers surveyed said they prefer to work in office full-time.

Work from home (illustrative) (credit: ING Image/ ASAP) Work from home (illustrative) (credit: ING Image/ ASAP)

"We'll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently," the spokesperson said.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by