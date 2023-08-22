The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles

Currently news links come up on the timeline of users as "cards" along with an image, source address and an abridged headline.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 16:26
The new logo of Twitter is seen on Elon Musk’s Twitter account on an iPhone as the old Twitter logo is displayed on a MacBook screen in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
The new logo of Twitter is seen on Elon Musk’s Twitter account on an iPhone as the old Twitter logo is displayed on a MacBook screen in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.

X is planning to remove the headline and text while retaining just the lead image from links to news articles shared on the platform, Musk said in a post late on Monday.

The move is likely an attempt by Musk to get users to spend more time on X and push them to opt the subscription service for more details.

It is not immediately clear how the move will impact advertisers on the platform that Musk claimed in July had 540 million monthly users.

How will news be presented on the social media platform X?

Currently news links come up on the timeline of users as "cards" along with an image, source address and an abridged headline. Such a packaging helps draw clicks and helps publishers gain readers.

But with the shortened links, users might end up writing some text along with their posts and eventually they could consider X's premium service that allows a single post of up to 25,000 characters.

With the changes, Musk is pitching X as a more relevant platform for content creators. Premium subscribers can now post longer videos, their posts are shown higher up and they also receive a cut of ad sales.



