The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Elbit Systems awarded $200 million contract with unnamed European country

The Israeli defense firm will supply a C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence) solution to the customer’s artillery battalions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 05:14
Elbit's TORCH-X Fire application from their C4I system. (photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)
Elbit's TORCH-X Fire application from their C4I system.
(photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems was awarded two defense contracts totaling $200 million to supply military solutions to an unnamed European country, the company announced Tuesday.

The NASDAQ-listed defense firm will supply a C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence) solution to the customer’s artillery battalions, as well as a Hostile Fire Counter Attack (HFCA) solution. The contracts will be executed until 2026 and contain options for further extensions.

“We are honored by the trust placed in us and our products once again and will continue with our commitment to grow and expand our local know-how and capabilities in support of our customers,” Bezalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said. 

Elbit’s $200 million artillery solutions

Elbit Systems Howitzer gun (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)Elbit Systems Howitzer gun (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

The C4I and HFCA solutions provided by Elbit allow four howitzer battalions from the unnamed customer’s military to access Elbit’s high-tech backend system to manage their military hardware, thus allowing the country to effectively command its artillery battalions and increase the operational effectiveness of its weapon systems.

The C4I program links to proprietary Elbit SDR radios – namely, the E-Lynx and TORCH-X Fire applications – and allows for proper implementation of C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence). The HFCA solution actually links to the C4I system to detect enemy fire and respond with heavy artillery. 

The new solutions will be integrated into the customer's wider artillery C4I system, which is also provided by Elbit Systems, and will further integrate various sensors that will increase operational effectiveness as Elbit works to continually improve the capability of their C4I and communications solutions. 

“Elbit systems' solutions increase operational effectiveness and allow our customers to better utilize their firepower while increasing their accuracy and lethality…. These contracts validate the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions," Machlis said.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by