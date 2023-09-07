Israeli defense company Elbit Systems was awarded two defense contracts totaling $200 million to supply military solutions to an unnamed European country, the company announced Tuesday.

The NASDAQ-listed defense firm will supply a C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence) solution to the customer’s artillery battalions, as well as a Hostile Fire Counter Attack (HFCA) solution. The contracts will be executed until 2026 and contain options for further extensions.

“We are honored by the trust placed in us and our products once again and will continue with our commitment to grow and expand our local know-how and capabilities in support of our customers,” Bezalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said.

Elbit’s $200 million artillery solutions

Elbit Systems Howitzer gun (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

The C4I and HFCA solutions provided by Elbit allow four howitzer battalions from the unnamed customer’s military to access Elbit’s high-tech backend system to manage their military hardware, thus allowing the country to effectively command its artillery battalions and increase the operational effectiveness of its weapon systems.

The C4I program links to proprietary Elbit SDR radios – namely, the E-Lynx and TORCH-X Fire applications – and allows for proper implementation of C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence). The HFCA solution actually links to the C4I system to detect enemy fire and respond with heavy artillery.

The new solutions will be integrated into the customer's wider artillery C4I system, which is also provided by Elbit Systems, and will further integrate various sensors that will increase operational effectiveness as Elbit works to continually improve the capability of their C4I and communications solutions.

“Elbit systems' solutions increase operational effectiveness and allow our customers to better utilize their firepower while increasing their accuracy and lethality…. These contracts validate the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions," Machlis said.