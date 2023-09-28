Carlton Tel Aviv offers closest sukkah to the Tel Aviv beach

The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel has announced the opening of its annual sukkah, located just steps from the Mediterranean Sea. The 200-sq.m. sukkah, the closest to the sea in Tel Aviv, according to the hotel, offers a unique experience for visitors seeking to observe the traditions of Sukkot while enjoying the Carlton experience.The hotel anticipates a 95% occupancy rate from overseas visitors throughout the holiday period. The Carlton sukkah can accommodate up to 500 guests in two seatings for each meal and provides an inviting space for hotel guests to commemorate the holiday.The Carlton Thas consistently earned recognition from the World Travel Awards as one of Israel’s leading hotels, and during Hol Hamoed, guests can enjoy the hotel’s newly opened FLAME restaurant, which will also be serving dinners in the sukkah.Yossi Navi, CEO, said: “At the Carlton Tel Aviv, we take pride in delivering exceptional experiences to our guests year-round. During Sukkot, our dedicated staff ensures that guests enjoy the very best of their stay. Our talented chef, Eran Nachson, has curated a special menu filled with holiday treats, all to be savored within the closest sukkah to the beach.”This article was written in cooperation with the Carlton Hotel.