OECD to Israel: Cut back on financial support for Yeshiva students

In its annual report released on Tuesday, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recommended that Israel scale back financial support for Yeshiva students and increase educational budgets for the Arab community. The report, which was published on Tuesday, highlights concerns over the underrepresentation of certain groups, particularly within the Haredi and Arab populations, in the hi-tech industry. It points out that these groups have lower employment rates, shorter work hours, and lower wages.

According to economists at the OECD, addressing this issue entails reducing allocations for Yeshiva students and providing support to parents in optimizing their earning potential. In regard to Arab society, the organization's economists recommend increasing funding for educational institutions to align conditions with those in Jewish schools.

A young ultra orthodox Jewish man seen reading a newspaper in between studies at the Yeshiva Ateret Israel, in Jerusalem, September 2, 2013 (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Crucial time for budget adjustment

These recommendations come at a time when the Israeli government has been making adjustments to the budget, with an emphasis on expanding support for Haredi institutions while reducing allocations for development and education in the Arab sector.

The OECD's advice urges a different course of action, emphasizing the need to bridge the economic gaps between different communities in Israel. This presents a new challenge for policymakers who must weigh the OECD's recommendations against their current budget priorities.