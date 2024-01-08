If you want it is not a Hagada

How does a desirable complex within walking distance of the sea and on the banks of the Yarkon in the Old North of Tel Aviv become a dizzying success story? Prashkovsky's “Hagada” project became a quality-of-life masterpiece with reasonably priced apartments overnight.

The Hagada boutique project offers a quality of life in the best location in Tel Aviv, walking distance from the sea and in the first line to Yarkon Park. Construction has already begun.

On the one hand, you have the urbanity and noise of the energetic city with all its dance of colors. On the other hand, it’s nature in all its glory. And most importantly, even if you're new to the city, know that everything is within walking distance and you're right in the center. Hagada is also within walking distance of the planned green light rail line.

Come discover the art of urban living

Life in the Old North of Tel Aviv places you as close as possible to the center of urban life - entertainment places until the wee hours; diverse cultural centers; Yarkon Park, which always invites you to go jogging or hang out on the grass; the Tel Aviv port, ideal for a trip for two; and a huge variety of other options, including major traffic routes - everything a short distance from your house, without compromising the peace and relaxation that the Old North knows how to provide.

Life in Hagada perfectly balances the action of the city with the quiet of home and allows you to choose every day anew what suits you better. (credit: Snapshot Cohen)

An intimate and luxurious living environment

In the most desirable location in the Old North, Prashkovsky began construction of the project that radiates luxury: Hagada.

A unique complex of four 7-story buildings built around a rich patio with internal paths and well-tended greenery. All of these together create a particularly intimate and luxurious living environment. An underground parking lot is also available for the tenants.

The highlight, of course, is the apartments themselves. All of them are carefully planned and designed with rich technical specifications that upgrade home living and make it a real pleasure. (credit: Snapshot Cohen)

Each apartment was built to optimally utilize the interior space and allow you to design your home in a way that reflects exactly who you are. At the entrance to each building, you will find a magnificent lobby; around the buildings, there will be extensive environmental development that will blend with the green corners of the Old North and of course the adjacent Yarkon Park - all of this comes together to create a lifestyle masterpiece.

The project was designed by the leading architectural office of BLK Architects, founded by partners Uri Barely, Coby Levitzky and Moti Kassif. Buyers will benefit from the assistance of an interior designer to design the apartment along with luxury accessory packages.

Close to the river

The project is located very close to Yarkon Park so that nothing separates it from the park and the river. Careful planning guarantees the residents a living experience of the highest standard. (credit: Snapshot Cohen)

To allow each buyer to enjoy an apartment adapted to their needs, the Hagada project includes 2-5 room apartments with balconies of various sizes, garden apartments with pastoral courtyards and luxurious and particularly fancy apartments. There are mini- and full penthouses with an area of 110-240 square meters. The interior space of the apartments is flexible and can be planned and adjusted according to the needs of the buyers.

In each building, tenants will be welcomed by a luxurious lobby designed by super designer Michael Azoulai, and a private internal path will lead from the project grounds directly to Yarkon Park.

Prashkovsky, one of the oldest and leading real estate companies in Israel, is a public company traded on the TA 90 index and is also active in the US and other places. Having a magnificent resume of 100 years of construction in Israel and abroad, it has signed successful projects in a huge variety of fields: residences, commerce, offices, shopping centers, boutique buildings, and more. All were designed and built according to a strict, uncompromising quality standard.

The entrepreneurial company also builds the project as the executive contractor. Everything stays at home in a "safe" of reliability, integrity and responsibility.

In general, the company's residential neighborhoods are located in leading locations throughout the country, providing a warm home and a winning quality of life to its customers. The Hagada project is part of a series of luxury complexes and towers that will be built by the group in the coming years in sought-after areas of the country. (credit: Snapshot Cohen)

An opportunity for benefits and Zooming for the Jews of the world

Prashkovsky is offering a variety of benefits and discounts until the end of January and will offer Zoom meetings for non-residents in which it will present the project and the types of apartments in it.

The company offers a unique benefit for a limited time: 15% payment terms in the contract with the balance upon occupancy; accompaniment by an interior designer; and an accessory package of furniture and electrical products to choose from.

4-room apartment starting from NIS 5,900,000.

A variety of garden apartments starting from NIS 3,900,000.

For more information: Prashkovsky