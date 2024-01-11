Vintage investment partners close $200 million growth-stage venture fund

Vintage Investment Partners, a well-established global venture capital platform, has confirmed the completion of its 4th Growth-Stage Venture Fund (Growth IV) with a total capital commitment of $200 million, surpassing its initial target.

As the firm marks its 20th anniversary, it navigates the dynamic landscape of venture capital investment, characterized by ongoing innovation and disruption across various sectors.

Growth IV will adhere to the proven investment model of Vintage's prior Growth funds, targeting 15-20 promising growth-stage technology startups in Israel, Europe, and the US.

The fund will collaborate with trusted tier-one venture capital funds within Vintage's extensive network. The closing of Growth IV increases Vintage's total assets under management to approximately $4 billion.

Success in spite of tough fundraising environment

Abe Finkelstein, General Partner at Vintage, expressed appreciation for the strong support from limited partners in a challenging fundraising environment. “We are entering one of the most exciting periods the firm has witnessed in venture capital investing, with innovation and disruption still occurring at a breathtaking pace across a wide variety of sectors, all the while valuations are becoming attractive after the recent bubble years,” he said. Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“Further, despite the tough fundraising environment for venture capital funds, we were able to close Growth IV above target and are grateful for the strong show of support from our limited partners.”

Asaf Horesh, General Partner at Vintage, emphasized the firm's ability to access and support leading companies at the growth stage.

“Going forward, we will maintain our laser focus on both partnering with and serving the best founders and teams and generating market-leading returns for our investors,” he added.

Vintage, recognized for its Value+ services, will continue to support portfolio companies through its Value+ team. The team facilitates business engagements for startups, funds, and corporate partners, resulting in meetings, introductions, purchase orders, proof of concepts, and business worth over $200 million.

Amit Frenkel, General Partner at Vintage, stated, "We aim to be more than just capital and work our hardest to add value and serve all of our companies."

The firm has significantly expanded its team to over 60 people since its last growth fund, signaling a commitment to strengthen its capabilities.

Founder and Managing Partner of Vintage Alan Feld expressed confidence in the future leaders of the firm, noting their success in raising Growth IV. He looks forward to deploying the capital from the $632 million fund of funds raised last year, the $312 million secondary fund raised a couple of years ago, and the remaining capital in Growth III.