In a bustling warehouse spanning over 1,500 square meters, a unique Israeli NGO is orchestrating a remarkable initiative, bridging the gap between surplus production and those in need. Since the onset of the ongoing war with Hamas in early October, the members of the Israeli NGO Social Delivery have been tirelessly at work, creating a critical connection between surplus items from leading companies and those in dire need of them.

These surplus items encompass a wide array of goods, including furniture, mattresses, clothing, kitchenware, hygiene products, and more. In 2023 alone, the NGO distributed over 40 million shekels worth of goods to those in need, primarily through third-party channels.

Notably, the NGO not only provides essential goods but also champions environmental and social causes. By preventing landfill deposition through "waste diversion," the organization saves millions of shekels for the economy while ensuring crucial products reach those who lack them.

Social Delivery has ramped up its efforts to help those affected by the war

Since October 7, 2023, the NGO has mobilized all available logistical resources, swiftly responding to crises by delivering crucial goods to evacuated families and frontline personnel. Leveraging partnerships with corporate donors, the NGO transforms vacant spaces into functional hubs, equipped with all necessities, easing the burden on displaced individuals.

Moreover, the initiative extends its reach beyond Israel's borders, engaging in impactful humanitarian operations worldwide. Following the devastating earthquake in Turkey, the NGO swiftly gathered nearly 100,000 winter essentials, such as sleeping bags, blankets, and coats, dispatching them to the affected region within two days. Social Delivery volunteers moving supplies (credit: Social Delivery)

Tomer Shemesh, the driving force behind Social Delivery, shared insights into the organization's next phase. "We're now moving toward the next step," he asserted.

Anticipating a continuous rise in demand for aid, Shemesh underscored the need for proactive measures. "The problem is going to increase," he warns, citing a growing influx of requests from NGOs and the palpable increase in homelessness in major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. In response, Social Delivery is mobilizing resources to establish a new facility, with a focus on the northern region, to address both immediate needs and the long-term recovery from conflicts expected over the next five years.

In pursuit of this ambitious vision, the NGO is actively seeking partnerships and funding to realize its expansion plans. Shemesh expressed confidence in the project's potential, affirming that it represents the next phase of the organization's impactful work in addressing societal challenges and promoting resilience in the face of adversity.