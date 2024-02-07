The joint sports streaming platform of Fox Corp, Walt Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros Discovery is expected to be priced at above $40 per month, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The media companies had said on Tuesday that they would launch a sports streaming service later this autumn to capture younger viewers who are not tuned in to television.

The companies have identified an executive who would be named at a later date, CNBC reported.

What is the new streaming service that will launch?

The yet-to-be-named service would offer an all-in-one package of programming that would include television channels such as ESPN, TNT and FS1, as well as sports content that is streamed. Subscribers would also have the option of subscribing to it as part of a streaming bundle from Disney+, Hulu or Max.

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.