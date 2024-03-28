Oren Revach discusses United for Good Initiative at WLS event

Oren Revach, a member of the presidium of the Israeli Chamber of Commerce, and chairman of its information committee, was interviewed at the Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit at the Google for Startups Campus in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening to discuss UG, “United for Good,” the social responsibility project he has been building in recent years.

United for Good is an umbrella organization for encouraging positive discourse and doing good in the community, from volunteering to inspirational stories. In the UG system, judgmental likes have been replaced with thanks and quality for positive content with the aim of teaching a new and unifying language. Oren Revach (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In his on-stage interview with the writer and TV presenter Galia Toren Hen, Revach said that taking responsibility for the heated discourse in Israeli society is the order of the day and giving citizens a protected space for the heart and tools for mental strength is essential. "I believe that women have always had a positive impact on the public space and the discourse in the hearts of the Jewish people from the days of the Bible to the present day. Women encourage positive thinking and give us life, continuity and hope. It is our duty and our right as the heads of the economy to ensure an equal opportunity for every woman and to lend her a hand precisely during the difficult times when she feels lonely, such as during pregnancy and maternity leave.'

Learn more about the Women Leaders Summit.

Watch the summit.