Summer shades: Trends and insights in the eyewear market

Despite the summer's heat, the eyewear market is buzzing with trends and new collections. With the arrival of the new sunglasses collection, it's peak season in the industry. What are the leading trends for the upcoming season, and what innovations can you expect in stores and online?

As we delve into the leading trends in sunglasses for the summer of 2023, we find a dedicated authority in Gloria Babai, from the Opticana chain, a true trendologist! With over 17 years in the field, Babai started as a sales assistant at the Azrieli branch in Tel Aviv, becoming the youngest manager in the chain at 23, then transitioning to a fashion coordinator, brand designer, and finally a trendologist.

Babai explains, "Trends can be identified in everything, not just in the fashion world. The power of a trend extends across various aspects of life from home decor, art, food, culture, and yes, accessories like glasses. For example, the tratto trend has found expression in home decor, clothing prints, packaging designs, and has also translated into eyewear, earning it the moniker 'Terrazzo Effect'."

(credit: YOSSI MICHAELI)

What are the trends set to dominate the upcoming summer?

Minimalism - Less is more! The offerings feature small, thin frames, clean lines, and the use of lightweight and luxurious materials or even "frameless" frames, meaning lenses with thin indexes. Catalyia's best sellers are made from these materials. The minimalist trend touches all domains, including fashion, from clothing to accessories.

Masks - A trend that started as a response to the needs of athletes, providing full eye coverage to prevent glare and dust entry during sports activities. International designers such as Versace, Lanvin, Salvador Ferragamo, Karl Lagerfeld, Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Prada, and Burberry recognized the fashion potential in this trend and made significant influences. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who sport such styles, influence young girls worldwide who adopt the trend.

Now, this trend includes elements and developments that make a comeback timely. Iconic frames with an undeniable presence, embodying a glamorous and stylish look.

Dorin Michaeli, the collection manager at Optica Halperin, adds that oversized frames in bold and diverse colors are expected to make a comeback this season. From powdery hues to white, black, mustard tones, to patterned examples, these frames not only add color to the look but also provide protection for the eyes and delicate skin around them - a crucial aspect in the Israeli climate, and hence, their return is welcomed. (credit: Courtesy of Opticana)

Jewelry - This trend also started out of necessity, as demonstrated by the brand Valentino, which attached a gold chain to glasses to prevent them from falling and evolved into a broader trend incorporating jewelry designs into glasses, such as earrings, pearls, charms, Swarovski stones, and more. If glasses were always perceived as 'face jewelry', the title proves even more relevant now. For instance, at Opticana, they've combined headscarves that double as glasses chains.

Eco-consciousness - Major fashion houses understand they can be fashionable while being environmentally conscious. In recent years, there's been increased use of green, recycled, and more ecological materials in production processes, such as cotton, cardboard, and recycled fabrics for making glasses cases. Additionally, Opticana crushes old glasses and reuses their plastic for recycling.

Transparent lenses - The trend leading summer 2023: sunglasses with highly transparent lenses, reminiscent of those from the 70s and 80s. These lenses provide a look oscillating between the hyper and the seventies, and the prominent colors in this trend are blue, pink, yellow, and orange. Babai adds purple to these as well. Choosing sunglasses from the Primes collection (frameless) guarantees a classic, refined look, full of charm influenced by the vibrant fashion scenes - a kind of effortless elegance.

Geometry - Another trend set to dominate the summer, according to Michaeli, is frames in geometric shapes returning from the early 2000s, expected to capture the attention of young women who seek to integrate vintage fashion items into their look. Along with them, round, cat-eye, and angled shapes will also return - flattering and suitable for all face types. (credit: YANIV EDERY)

Dana Schneider, a collection manager at ERROCA BY SUPER-PHARM, remarks, "One of the prominent trends we'll see this summer is the cat-eye frames that we also saw on the shelves last winter. This summer, the trend returns with a soft twist of rounded edges. The CAT EYE cut emphasizes sharp angles at the top of the frame and flatters most face shapes, making the trend a winner."

At the Carolina Lemke Berlin brand, they pay homage to another trend (athletic) that will manifest this year alongside the classic style, as they say, "There will always be a fashion consensus, presenting timeless models, sometimes unisex or with a contemporary touch, in warm tones that will give an urban look."

Sporty - Another way to emphasize uniqueness is to choose sunglasses from the athletic collection that showcases unique designs with sharp shapes, bold frames, and vibrant colors. This futuristic wave gives due respect to the presence of sports in contemporary style realms.

For Men and Kids Men - The sunglasses scene does not neglect men. Elinor Bor, Luxottica Israel's marketing vice president, notes, "Sunglasses have long ceased to be an accessory used only in summer, and certainly not just for women. Apart from the fact that there's always radiation in Israel requiring screening, there's also a huge sunglasses scene for men."

Many brands have chosen this year to enhance the presence of sunglasses on men's faces with particularly large models, alongside snugly fitted and polished frames. The richness and boldness of colors in men's models are always rich and bold and will include: yellow, orange, red, turquoise, and blue. Classic models, unbothered by trends, will also be offered this year, such as aviator sunglasses brands like Versace, Prada, and Oliver Peoples have designed models inspired by them.

Kids - This summer, we'll also see an innovative niche presenting adult-like models but for children. Major brands like Versace EYEWEAR and Ray-Ban treat children as adults and present luxury and designer models tailored to them, following the leading trends, even for them.