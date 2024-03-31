In the healthcare industry, diversity is crucial to serve patients better, says Teva VP

During its third Women Leaders Summit, The Jerusalem Post highlighted women who are leading the way toward our nation’s future amidst the backdrop of the October 7 tragedy and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Amalia Adler-Waxman, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability and Head of Corporate Affairs of International Markets at Teva was one of the speakers at the event held at the Google for Startup Campus in Tel Aviv last week.

How do you believe women's voices and contributions can be pivotal in shaping a more inclusive and equitable society, particularly in male-dominated industries like tech?

Women’s voices are different. My experience is that often, women bring perspective from our unique experiences as women—as mothers, girls in school, or young women in academia and even from instances of discrimination, which can shape and strengthen us or even help us find our voice. All of these are naturally unique but are also an integral part of a changing society. I would be cautious about using the term “male-dominated industry”, as many industries we consider to be male-dominated are not so anymore—and words possess the power of change. Teva prioritizes inclusion and diversity across our company. In Israel, approximately 50% of our executives are female, and we are driving change globally.

Could you share a personal experience or story highlighting the impact of women's leadership and innovation in your field and how it has contributed to positive change?

Early in my career, I served as legislation and policy coordinator for 'The Israel Women’s Network'. Alice Shalvi, who established this groundbreaking organization and recently passed away, showed me that social entrepreneurship is as critical as technological innovation in moving society forward. As an example, one of the innovative approaches for social change had been to achieve change for women by bringing issues before the Supreme Court and creating precedents in the legal system. While this seemed impossible at the beginning, this practice eventually changed women's status in our country. My brief experience with the organization taught me that advocacy is critical for social breakthroughs.

The aftermath of tragic events like October 7 often calls for introspection and action. How can we leverage technology and innovation at this time? And what role can women leaders play in driving this change?

When awful events like this happen, we want to act right away—and that’s exactly what Teva did in the immediate aftermath of October 7. We met a 300% increase in demand for medicines, supported our employees and cared for our communities. Then, when we were able to take a step back and see the situation from a broader perspective, we thought about the needs that were most relevant to Teva’s unique expertise and that Teva is best suited to help address. With trauma now being a national crisis in Israel, we recognized that there is a treatment gap, both in terms of the total number of therapists and the number of those specifically trained to treat trauma. That’s why Teva launched 'Support the Soul,' a holistic, large-scale, long-term program designed to help Israelis heal and restore normalcy and optimism following October 7. The program leverages technological solutions and innovation to train more therapists and promote connectivity with patients. Most professional therapists in Israel are women, and they are the ones leading us on the road to healing, often despite their own trauma, whether direct or secondhand. Their dedication, professionalism, and strength are a source of pride and hope —and we aim to support them through this program.

Women continue to face barriers and biases in the workplace. What strategies or initiatives have you found effective in breaking through these barriers, and what advice would you give to other women aspiring to leadership roles in your industry?

Teva takes a holistic approach to promoting inclusion and diversity, with several initiatives related to recruitment, development, and cultural change, informed by an understanding of barriers and unconscious bias. My number one piece of advice is to keep working hard, while also remembering the importance of balance. By working hard and believing in what you do, you serve as a role model to others and pass on important values for life. Being authentic, bold, and opinionated are all important, too.

As we strive for progress and empowerment, collaboration and solidarity are crucial. How do you envision fostering a supportive environment that uplifts and amplifies women's voices within your industry and beyond?

In any industry, a company is better able to serve its audiences by having a workforce that is representative of that audience, at all levels. This is especially important when it comes to healthcare companies representing our patients. Having diverse representation is an ethical and responsible approach, and it’s also a smart business decision. With respect to women, I see a need for recognition and acceptance, as well as celebration of the qualities that make us unique and crucial to the success of any organization or community.