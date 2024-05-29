Nofar Energy Chairman Ofer Yannay to speak at Jpost NY Conference

Ofer Yannay, who was selected last year as one of the 50 most influential Jews in the world for his contribution to Israeli society and his work in the field of renewable energy, will be speaking at this year’s Jerusalem Post Conference that will be held in New York on June 3.

“This year, while Israel’s enemies around the world slander us and our heroic IDF soldiers,” said Yannay, who is Chairman and Founder of Nofar Energy Group, one of the largest commercial and industrial solar companies in the world, “we will stand proudly, march in the Israel Day Parade, and will send the clear message that we are here and we are not going anywhere.”

Nofar Energy Group is active in more than ten countries in Europe and the United States and is considered the second-most valuable IPO on the Israeli Stock Exchange.

In the past year, Yannay purchased the Hapoel Tel Aviv basketball team and established the Yannay Foundation, which managed an operations center that equipped thousands of soldiers and members of the security forces in the war. Through the Yannay Foundation, he supports dozens of projects in a variety of fields, including hospitals, foster families, the development of Israel's periphery, and more.

The Jerusalem Post Conference will feature strategic meetings, allowing attendees to network and share ideas with key figures in the Jewish world. CEO Inbar Ashkenazi highlighted this: “The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group. We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

“The theme chosen for this year’s conference, following the October 7 massacre, is ‘Israel Says Thank You,’” said Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post. “We are excited to return to New York to meet our loyal readers and to engage in a genuine and honest conversation about the incredibly complex reality in Israel and the US over the past year.”

Nofar Energy Group is sponsoring a session of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 3, 2024. For more info, visit www.jpost.com/AC24.