Petach Tikva’s Grand Mall to undergo NIS 65m. facelift

The Ofer Grand Mall in Petach Tikva, of the Ofer Malls chain, owned by Melisron, known as one of the leading and largest malls in Israel, which combines a shopping and entertainment experience, will invest approximately NIS 65 million in upgrading and renovating the mall, as part of the process of revitalizing the mall, upgrading visibility, the experience, and improving the mix of stores.

The work to upgrade the visibility of the mall began with the renovation of the fast-food complex, which is now complete. The continuation of the works, which are expected to begin later this year, will include replacement of the flooring, replacement of the ceiling, introduction of new systems, and expansion of existing stores.

As part of improving the mix of stores, many shops were opened and upgraded in the mall, and in the coming weeks the opening and renovation of 7 more stores of international and local brands will be completed with a total investment of about NIS 53 million

The Zara chain opened their largest branch in Israel, which was expanded from an area of ​​1,100 to 3,500 sq.m., spread over one floor. Additionally, Zara will operate automatic cash registers for the first time in Israel to reduce cash registers' load. The international Zara group's primarily Spanish construction team designed the store and worked alongside the Israeli construction team. A collection of over 100,000 items was ordered for the store, some of them unique, which are only in about 50 premium stores of the chain in the world. One of the many stores that will be receiving an update in Petach Tikvah (credit: Courtesy)

The store includes Zara’s only baby department in Israel and will contain dozens of well-equipped and spacious dressing rooms, with advanced technology allowing identification of the products taken to the rooms. The new store will contain a variety of extensive collections for women, children, and men.

Also, Calzedonia’s first store in Israel opened here, offering fashion accessories such as socks, tights, tights, swimwear and more.

The underwear brand from Italy INTIMISSIMI - opened a fifth store in Israel in the mall.

The fashion brand RAZILI is opening a new branch that brings together the best Israeli designers in combination with international designers. The new store stands out for its unique design and, in addition to designer clothing details, offers a collection of unique jewelry.

The jewelry and watch chain IMPRESS will open a flagship branch, which includes a wide and unique variety of top brands and fashion brands of watches and jewelry, which change frequently. Advertisement

The international footwear chain ORIGINAL'S was opened with an estimated investment of about one million shekels, and offers a variety of comfortable shoes from world-class, sought-after brands, for women, men, and children. The store is located on the lower mall floor.

The leading care and make-up brand NARS opened a flagship branch of the brand that offers a wide variety of leading make-up and care products. The brand corresponds with high fashion and style and is considered one of the most desirable brands in the world.

Israel's first Victoria's Secret

In addition, the first flagship branch in Israel of the desirable underwear brand VICTORIA SECRET was recently opened, with an investment of approximately NIS 5 million, over an area of ​​approximately 600 sq.m. on the lower floor.

According to Omer Ogolnik, CEO of Ofer Malls: "Ofer, the largest mall in Petah Tikva, is a powerful mall, one of the leading and largest in Israel, which provides a quality entertainment and shopping experience, thanks to a precise mix and the presence of a wide variety of desirable international and local brands, alongside cafes, restaurants and places of entertainment for the whole family under one roof.''

According to him: "We intend to continue promoting Ofer Grand Mall as one of the leading malls in Israel by continuing to improve it and thus continue to provide the audience with a pleasant and successful shopping experience."

According to Naomi Siman Tov, CEO of Ofer Grand Mall: "We are happy about the choice of international and local brands to open their flagship store in the Grand Mall, such as Zaara, which chose to open the largest branch in Israel with us. We are constantly working to innovate and refresh according to the changing needs and tastes of our clientele and continue to promote the introduction of new and popular local and international brands."