'We need new blood and new ideas in politics'

Ofer Yannay, Chairman and Founder of Nofar Energy Group, one of the largest commercial and industrial solar companies in the world, said that the State of Israel needs new blood and fresh ideas in the political sphere. Yannay, who was interviewed by Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Zvika Klein, offered his comments at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday.

“I would like to see a solution to improve the situation,” said Yannay. “If we move forward with elections, we will get more of the same. We need to move towards new blood and new ideas in politics. We need to think about the method and the mechanism. The current method is mainly concerned with survival. We have to build a system that will allow those who are elected to do more things for the people and not just take care of their own survival.”

Yannay suggested that there are many talented people in the private sector who could enter the political arena and bring fresh ideas. “We have so many talented people in the business sector who know how to think strategically, know how to compromise, are pragmatic, and are not afraid of making decisions.”

Speaking of his business successes, Yannay said, “If you work together and constantly move forward, you will succeed, regardless of your starting point. My tip for people is to adopt a hobby – breaking glass ceilings.”

Yannay, who purchased the Hapoel Tel Aviv basketball team this past year, said that the war enabled the team, which is also a social enterprise, to contribute to society in this challenging time.

