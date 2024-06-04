"Who will develop Israel’s Next Iron Dome?”

Professor Ami Moyal, President of Afeka Tel Aviv Academic College of Engineering, speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, said that Israel’s economy and security relies on cultivating skilled human capital, saying that “it is our responsibility to nurture the next generation of innovators who will move the country forward, especially in a STEM-based economy.”

Moyal said that the ability to develop the next generation of innovators depends on Israel’s capacity to provide competency-based education – an approach that goes beyond imparting knowledge, hones essential skills, values, and attitudes, and teaches teamwork, critical thinking, and creativity. “We need to shift the educational continuum and to talk about competency-based education,” he declared. These changes have been implemented in Afeka’s educational curriculum in recent years.

“Supporting engineering students is vital,” said Moyal, “but to secure Israel’s future in a STEM-based economy, the country needs a relevant national STEM educational continuum that supports the training of skilled human capital, from Pre-K through industry.”

Moyal said that Afeka, together with the Economic Social Forum, is planning to initiate a national center for the promotion of competency-based education and employment and is seeking additional partners to help Israel cultivate a culture of lifelong learning, assure quality human capital, and sustain an effective modern society.

The impact of October 7

When the war began on October 7, over 1,400 students, 42% of Afeka’s student body, were called to army duty. Afeka, like all of Israel’s institutions of higher learning, delayed the start of the academic year by three months. Moyal noted that the college built a unique educational package to enable its students to complete their studies successfully on time. “The target is that 100% of our students will complete the academic year successfully.” By completing their studies on schedule, he added, they will be able to integrate into Israel’s high-tech industry, thereby helping to ensure their future success as well as the future of the country.

