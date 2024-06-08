PragerU booted from Google’s Play Store for ‘violating hate speech policy’

PragerU, a Conservative non-profit advocacy group and media organization, announced on Friday that it had been kicked off Google’s Play Store - preventing Android users from downloading the application.

The media group shared a screenshot indicating that they had been kicked off the platform for “violating hate speech policy.”

More specifically, PragerU was removed for “content asserting that a protected group is inhuman, inferior, or worthy of being hated,” which PragerU connected to the recently released short documentary Dear Infidels: A Warning to America.

The documentary is self-reportedly about individuals who escaped the oppressive Islamic regimes in the Middle East, and has gained over 42 million views on X. PragerU kicked off of Google's Play Store. (credit: screenshot)

PragerU's documentary featured Ayman Abu Suboh (later Dor Shachar), a Palestinian who escaped to Israel from Gaza and the oppression of Hamas and later converted to Judaism, Sophia Salma Khalifa, an Arab Muslim born in Israel who moved to the US, and a number of US military members.

“This is not PragerU’s first time battling Big Tech censorship,” the group claimed, “as the non-profit has notoriously sued Google and YouTube in the past for restricting over 200 videos, including videos on the Ten Commandments, which continue to be restricted by YouTube today.”

The controversy surrounding PragerU

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a group with its own fair share of controversies surrounding antisemitism, described PragerU last week as an “anti-Muslim propaganda group.”

The condemnation came as the Louisiana Department of Education moved closer to incorporating the platform into some educational activities. Advertisement

“PragerU, which has a history of spreading ahistorical propaganda and Islamophobia, is not a reputable source of information about anything and has no place in public school curriculums,” said CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor. “Including PragerU content would create a dangerous and disruptive environment, especially for Black and Muslim students. We urge the Louisiana Department of Education to reject this partnership.”