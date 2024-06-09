Believe it or not, you need sunscreen indoors too

Israeli international professional cosmetics brand Hikari Laboratories presents SUNBLOCK, a powerful SPF50 sunscreen containing innovative radiation filters that not only provide broad protection against harmful sun rays but also effectively block blue light radiation emanating from electronic devices and screens found inside homes.

The product efficiently filters UVA and UVB rays according to strict British standards, achieving a 4-star rating. Among its many filters is an innovative UVA radiation absorber that converts it into harmless heat, providing long-lasting protection. Among its other advantages over other sunscreen products on the market, it is highly effective in protecting the skin from blue light radiation emitted from screens during prolonged computer or mobile phone use, proven to penetrate deep into the skin layers, accelerate aging processes, and cause pigmentation. (credit: Hikari Laboratories)

Beyond the filters, the sunscreen also contains many quality active ingredients that preserve moisture within the skin, preventing dryness and allowing prolonged sun exposure without fear of sun damage such as pigmentation, wrinkles, and dryness. Among these is hyaluronic acid, which absorbs moisture from the environment and acts as a moisture barrier. Subliskin, a unique complex, prevents the appearance of wrinkles and creases and improves skin firmness by enabling the natural production of water molecules and maintaining accessible water reservoirs that flow continuously and uninterrupted. It also contains red algae complexes sourced from Japan, providing biological protection to all skin layers against free radicals and aggressive climate effects. The cream has a pleasant texture that absorbs easily and quickly without leaving white marks and has a subtle fragrance. Suitable for use in sensitive areas such as the eyes, neckline, and lips. Price: NIS 130 for 60 ml.

Hikari Laboratories - Available at select cosmeticians.