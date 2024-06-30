Bank Hapoalim names Yadin Antebi as CEO

Bank Hapoalim's board of directors appointed Yadin Antebi as the new chief executive officer (CEO), replacing Dov Kotler, who is stepping down after five years in the role. The decision was made based on the recommendation of the search committee established by the board and was announced on Sunday.

Antebi's appointment is subject to the approval of the supervisor of banks, with the start date to be determined later. Antebi has been a part of Bank Hapoalim's executive management team since 2013, initially serving as chief financial officer (CFO). In 2018, he was appointed head of the bank's financial markets and international operations division, a position he has held until now.

Before joining Bank Hapoalim, Antebi held several significant management roles, including head of capital markets, insurance and savings, and supervisor of insurance at the Ministry of Finance from 2005 to 2009. He also served as CEO of Dash Investment House from 2011 to 2012. Bank Hapoalim, Jan 29, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Antebi's professional background

Antebi, 53 years old, holds a BA in economics and accounting and an MBA in finance and banking, both from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is also a certified public accountant (CPA). He is married and has two daughters.

Bank Hapoalim is one of Israel's largest banks, and Antebi's leadership is expected to guide the bank through its next phase of growth and development. The transition marks a significant change in the bank's executive leadership, following Kotler's impactful tenure.

