Israel and Mexico sign comptroller agreement

Israel and Mexico's state comptroller offices on Thursday formalized a cooperation agreement that includes sharing information, the comptroller's office announced.

The agreement, signed by Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and Mexican State Auditor David Rogelio Colmenares Paramo, was finalized at a conference of the Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Supreme Audit Institutions and the European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions.

This is the second such agreement between Israel and a Latin American country, following a similar 2022 agreement with Brazil.

"We must be the voice of the voiceless," said Englman, explaining the importance of audit preparedness for emergencies and especially in supporting vulnerable communities. State comptroller Matanyahu Englman at a conference of the Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Supreme Audit Institutions and the European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions. (credit: Courtesy)

The importance of the role of auditors

Englman showed photos of the hostages at meetings with state auditors from Latin America, urging the international community to join in efforts to bring those held captive by Hamas home.

The state comptroller also touched on the role of auditors in helping countries prepare for climate change, saying that "the importance of our role as auditors is to maintain sustainability and the environment for our generation and for the future."