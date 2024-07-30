Retail tech company Onebeat appoints Sevonne Eliyahu as Chief Revenue Officer

Onebeat, a provider of AI-powered inventory optimization solutions for retailers, has appointed startup scaling specialist Sevonne Eliyahu as its Chief Revenue Officer to boost market growth, as reported first by The Jerusalem Post. This move comes on the heels of Onebeat’s recent introduction of an innovative AI-driven tool tailored for efficient seasonal inventory management, a groundbreaking development in the retail technology industry.

Eliyahu brings almost 20 years of expertise in growth strategy and executive leadership from her tenure at tech giants such as SimilarWeb [NYSE: SMWB] and LivePerson [NASDAQ: LPSN]. In her recent role as president of Gravyty, she was instrumental in leveraging AI and cutting-edge technology to improve community engagement and fundraising for educational institutions and nonprofits.

Currently, Eliyahu is a Growth Partner at AnD Ventures, a firm dedicated to launching seed-stage startups. She is also a volunteer mentor for Women in Tech Israel, advocating for the advancement of women in the high-tech industry.

What kind of company is Onebeat?

Founded by Dr. Yishai Ashlag and Avihai Shnabel in 2018, Onebeat utilizes AI and big data tools to assist retailers in real-time customer analysis and understanding. The platform synchronizes store management, oversees online sales, and manages product assortments, adjusting the daily quantity and variety of products for each sales point and channel. This ensures a smoother shopping experience for customers through more effective inventory management and better product selection. Israelis shop at the Dizengoff Center shopping mall in Tel Aviv, August 09, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Onebeat’s customers include Crocs, American Eagle, Panasonic, the retail division of the TATA group, and top global retailers across various sectors, including fashion, footwear, jewelry, pharmacies, and beverages. The company posted significant growth of 270% in the North American market last quarter and increased its global client roster by 65%.

“Onebeat is perfectly positioned for accelerated growth, thanks to its foundation of deep Industry knowledge, innovative AI technology, and strong market presence,” said Eliyahu, in a press release Tuesday. “My goal is to harness this potential and drive significant revenue growth in the coming years, and make inroads toward an IPO that recognizes the singularity of Onebeat’s expertise, technology, and ability to impact the entire retail sector positively. The retail sector notoriously suffers from razor-thin profit margins. Few, if any, technology providers have the efficacy to make a direct and meaningful impact on retailers’ margins in the way that Onebeat does.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sevonne Eliyahu to our team,” said CEO Dr. Yishai Ashlag. “The U.S. retail-tech market is facing immense growth potential. Over 20,000 mid-size retailers alone are without the high-resolution inventory executive tools they need to break even, let alone advance. Ms. Eliyahu’s extensive experience will ensure that we effectively capitalize on this opportunity, setting the stage for a future public offering.”