Enlight, Shikun & Binui Energy, and PowerGen to power Mekorot's National Water System

In a significant development for Israel’s energy and water sectors, Enlight, Shikun & Binui Energy, and PowerGen have been added to the electricity supplier pool for Mekorot, Israel's national water company. This strategic move enables these energy producers to supply electricity for Mekorot’s extensive water system, which spans from Dan to Eilat.

Mekorot, managed by Amit Lang, currently sources electricity from several suppliers, including Dorad and OPC, under long-term contracts. The recent expansion of its electricity supplier pool allows Mekorot to engage with new and diverse energy providers. This diversification aims to optimize electricity costs by leveraging competitive pricing based on service purchase timings.

With an average annual development project portfolio worth approximately 1.5 billion shekels, Mekorot's electricity consumption is set to increase as new transmission and supply infrastructure are added. This growth underscores the need for a robust and varied supplier base to ensure cost-effective operations.

Miki Elisha, Mekorot’s energy manager, highlighted the importance of this diversification, noting that Mekorot is Israel’s largest civilian electricity consumer. The company currently uses between 4 to 5 percent of the nation’s total electricity production, primarily for water transport and supply, costing around 850 million shekels annually.

By expanding its supplier pool, Mekorot aims to reduce operational costs and enhance the efficiency of its national water network. This move not only strengthens the company’s position but also fosters a more competitive and dynamic energy market in Israel.