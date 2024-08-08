Elbit Systems awarded $130 Million Contract to Supply Iron Fist APS to BAE Systems

Elbit Systems announced on Thursday that it secured a contract worth $130 million to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems (APS) to BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The APS will be installed on CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) over a five-and-a-half year period.

The APS is an advanced version of the Hard Kill system, which enhanced the self-defense capabilities of armored platforms against modern battlefield threats. It protects from a wide variety of threats, specifically Anti-Tank Rockets, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, UAS, and Loitering threats in both open and complex urban terrains.

This is the second generation of the APS.

Yehuda Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, commented, "Following the contracts signed in recent years, we are honored to be awarded this important contract by BAE Systems Hägglunds for a European country. Elbit Systems' Iron Fist Active Protection Systems have once again been selected by a leading OEM and an advanced military as an innovative solution to protect armored platforms and troops, assisting them in accomplishing their missions safely."

