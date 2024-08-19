Brenmiller Energy expands bGen tech for AI data center cooling applications

Brenmiller Energy Ltd, a global leader in thermal energy storage (TES) solutions, has announced plans to expand its bGen™ technology to develop a Cold Thermal Energy Storage (CTES) solution specifically designed for data center cooling applications. This strategic move comes as the demand for power in AI-driven data centers continues to surge, presenting a significant opportunity for both decarbonization and financial growth in the data center value chain.

Driven by the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) computing into enterprise systems, the need for power is skyrocketing. A study by the International Energy Agency published in January 2024 highlighted that processing a ChatGPT query requires nearly ten times more electricity than a typical Google search. Goldman Sachs research further estimates that data center power demand will increase by more than 160% by 2030, raising its share of global power consumption from 1-2% to 3-4%. This projected growth is fueling innovation and investment in cooling and energy efficiency solutions, areas where Brenmiller’s TES technology is set to make a significant impact.

Brenmiller’s flagship product, the bGen™, currently serves industrial and utility markets by converting electricity into heat to power sustainable processes. The company now plans to adapt this technology for data center applications with minimal investment. The new product, bGen™ Cool, will meet the specific needs of data centers, which require cold water or air instead of heat or steam.

“Data center needs are not too dissimilar from those of our flagship customer base, except they require cold water or air instead of heat or steam,” said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and CEO of Brenmiller Energy. “With fairly straightforward modifications to our bGen™ design, we are confident in our ability to deliver a cost-competitive and energy-efficient data center cooling solution to the market.” The Brenmiller Energy factory. (credit: Brenmiller Energy)

The bGen™ Cool will offer significant benefits to data center operators, such as Apple, Google, and Meta, by providing a modular and scalable cooling solution that aligns with the industry’s trend toward prefabrication and modular (PFM) solutions. The system’s fast-charging capabilities will also help reduce energy costs and provide around-the-clock cooling and operational reliability. Additionally, the bGen™ Cool can alleviate strain on the grid by functioning as a flexible balancing asset, charging and discharging on demand.

Award-winning innovation

Brenmiller’s bGen™ technology has already been recognized for its innovative design, being named one of TIME’s Best Inventions in the Green Energy category in 2023. The system converts electricity into heat, storing it in crushed rocks, and discharges steam, hot water, or hot air as needed. This capability not only supports sustainable industrial processes but also contributes to utility-scale renewable energy development by offering critical grid-balancing capabilities.

As Brenmiller continues to advance its TES technology, the company remains focused on helping energy-intensive industries and power producers reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. With the launch of bGen™ Cool, Brenmiller is poised to play a key role in the evolving data center market, offering solutions that address the dual challenges of energy efficiency and decarbonization.