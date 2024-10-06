Will AI change digital payments for the better? Israel leads the way – opinion

The last three years saw the evolution of traditional payment methods that have made headway mainly due to other innovations.

What used to be as simple as using cash, credit cards, or wiring money has now turned into a complex network featuring advanced payment technologies.

These advancements are dramatically improving transactional speeds and security features whilst re-defining the conduct of financial transactions by business and consumers globally.

Perhaps one of the profound developments in this paradigm has been the use of payment systems that integrate AI tools. AI technologies are changing the payments industry by allowing process automation, improving the efficiency of anti-fraud techniques, and creating better customer engagement. Artificial intelligence (credit: INGIMAGE)

AI takes center stage

For the organizations, the tools based on AI enable operational effectiveness, mitigate human errors, and optimize decisions based on data in real-time. This is very critical as the objectives of the organizations are to enhance the payment modes in terms of the quality, quantity, and security level to the delight of the customers.

While also enhancing productivity, AI also takes center stage in securing transactions. Current machine learning algorithms are more efficient than traditional ones in flagging fraudulent transactions by analyzing user behavioral patterns and tracking user activity. Advertisement

In addition to stopping fraud from happening, payment systems will be able to mitigate the risk of fraud in advance and enhance the protection of sensitive information by making use of the tools provided by AI.

From personalized options to voice payments or even predictive analytics suggesting the best course of action depending on the consumer’s actions, there are many methods by which AI improves the payment process.

Helping companies remain relevant

Such innovations are helping companies remain relevant in a world increasingly dominated by the internet, where consumer desire for speed, convenience, and safety exceeds that of any other time in history. Chargeflow is a risk-tech startup specializing in chargeback management and friendly fraud prevention.

Ben Herut: Director of Risk, Chargeflow: “While most chargeback automation tools rely on static templates and preset rules, we created a superior product by utilizing AI and machine learning, unlocking the true power of intelligent automation.”

Michal Ohana, Partner and head of the Financial Regulation dep. at Shibolet mentioned "that importance of how The regulator provides tools to financial entities using AI, on the one hand, but with the establishment of an orderly and hermetic risk management system, on the other hand, to prevent exposures and risks to the end customers." Zack Levine is GM of Israel at Checkout.com , which is a leading digital payment platform for Enterprise merchants like Playstation, UberEats, Alibaba.

They have raised $1B+ and are continuing to build out their local Israel office in Tel Aviv.

"Our merchants are extremely focused on maximizing their online conversion and acceptance rates because doing so increases their revenue.

Our core intelligent acceptance engine has long used Large Language Models for this, and they are getting better and better over time."