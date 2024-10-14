TASE unveils AI-powered TASE+ platform for accessible investment tracking and analysis

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) launched TASE+, a platform for investors to track and analyze investments in Israel and abroad. The exchange was announced this week.

The platform, which will be available as an app and on TASE's website, uses AI to track and analyze investments. It enables users to get financial insights and analysis, compare stocks in Israel and abroad, get trade updates, and more, said TASE.

The app will also enable users to open virtual portfolios so that they can experiment with investing in a risk-free environment.

Some 30,000 investment portfolios have been opened as part of the TASE+ soft launch, the exchange added.

The company added that the tool, developed in cooperation with TipRanks, will be accessible in English and Hebrew and user-friendly. A man walks past an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 4, 2020. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The platform launch is part of a strategic move by TASE aimed at making the stock market more accessible to the general public and removing blocks to investment.

Boost public access to AI investment insights

TASE+ subscribers will also have access to Israeli fintech company Bridgewaise's platform, which also includes AI investment information and recommendations.

"It is time for the Israeli public to receive accessible tools and simple means for understanding the world of investments," said TASE CEO Ittai Ben-Zeev.

"Expanding the direct engagement of the stock exchange with the general public is crucial for providing financial knowledge to a broad audience, thereby increasing its participation in the Israeli capital market."

"Israel is still characterized by a relatively low participation rate of private investors," Ben-Zeev added, saying that "smart technological applications that make information easily accessible and user-friendly can certainly help remove barriers to market entry and contribute to more informed investments."