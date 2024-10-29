Israel Bonds Stands United, Investing in Life for a Strong Jewish State

It is surreal that this month marked exactly one year since October 7, 2023, a fixed point in time that has forever altered the course of Israeli and Jewish history. The profound and horrific impact on the Jewish world is almost inescapable- from the Israeli border communities that continue to be fractured and displaced and the hostages who remain captives of the Hamas terrorist regime in Gaza, to the Jewish community throughout the Diaspora who face a growing level of antisemitism that has not been seen in generations.

The unrealized implications of October 7 continue to unfold, an ongoing ordeal that will not allow the Jewish people to just move on. While Israel works to rebuild and bolster its national resilience in light of ongoing attacks from its enemies throughout the region, Israel Bonds demonstrates the power and strength of the global Jewish nation and its allies, sending a powerful message that Israel is here to stay. A year after the brutal attacks on October 7, Israel Bonds launches major campaign “Invest in Life” to strengthen Israel’s economy. (Credit: Sharah Azran)

For over 70 years, Israel Bonds has been a vital source of financial support for the Jewish state. But in the wake of the October 7th attacks, its mission has become a rallying cry that invokes the legacy of Jewish perseverance that spans centuries.

“From our collective pain, we draw the strength to overcome the critical struggles that are before us,” declares Israel Bonds CEO Dani Naveh. “Protecting our beloved Jewish State’s right to exist, and the war against the enemies of the Jewish people. Iran, its proxy organizations, and the antisemitic movements around the globe, like BDS, will not prevail.”

Putting words into action, Israel Bonds launched a massive global campaign immediately after the devastating assault on the Jewish state, raising over $1 billion within just 30 days. Since October 7, Israel Bonds has raised over $3.6 billion globally, more than three times its annual sales, channeling much-needed resources to a country facing both physical and existential threats. Israel Bonds Leadership Solidarity Mission to Israel visited the some of the most devastating Oct 7 sites. (Credit: Sharah Azran)

Naveh emphasizes that the support world Jewry provided through investments in Israel bonds is an essential part of ensuring that Israel’s economy remain strong, helping the nation not only survive but thrive in the face of adversity. This was not just a financial achievement; it was a powerful statement of solidarity that strengthens the very spirit of the Jewish people in Israel and throughout the world.

Echoing the sentiments of most Jews today, Naveh shares, “We still struggle to comprehend the unimaginable atrocities that took place on that dark day. We ache for the hostages still held by Hamas, for the families of brave IDF soldiers who sacrificed their lives, and for the civilians who will bear the scars of this war for the rest of their lives.” His words capture the gravity of the situation—Israel’s enemies have inflicted enormous pain, but Israel’s spirit remains unbreakable. Pro-Palestine protesters march past a Star of David made of Israeli flags on Columbia University campus, during a march in support of a protest encampment supporting Palestinians, despite a 2 pm deadline issued by university officials to disband or face suspension. (Credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

Israel Bonds National and International Chairman of the Board Andrew M. Hutter, MD emphasized, “Each and every investment is not just a financial contribution—it is an act of strength and a declaration that the global Jewish community will stand with Israel, no matter the challenges it faces against Israel’s enemies.”

Buying an Israel bond is more than a financial transaction. It is a tangible way for people to strengthen Israel’s economy. For many, investing in Israel bonds is a deeply personal act, a way to build their bond with the Jewish state and contribute to its future security. Advertisement

The events of October 7th not only devastated Israel but also sent shockwaves throughout the global Jewish community. Antisemitism has surged worldwide, with Jews facing increased violence, vandalism, and calls for boycotts. In this climate, supporting Israel, the only Jewish state, through financial means has become more crucial than ever. As calls for divestment and boycotts grow louder, investing in Israel Bonds sends a clear message: Israel is not alone, it is here to stay, and the Jewish people will persevere.

One year after the attacks, it is clear that the challenges facing Israel are far from over. Hundreds of families are still mourning the loss of loved ones, 101 hostages remain in Gaza, and soldiers and civilians alike continue to live with the trauma of that day. Yet, Israel has shown remarkable resilience, fighting not only for its survival but also for its right to exist in a hostile region. By investing in Israel bonds, supporters are contributing to a stronger Israel—one that can continue to defend itself, rebuild, and thrive.

And even with its overwhelming success over the past year, Naveh emphasizes that Israel Bonds' mission is far from over. “Our investors can take great pride in knowing that they have played an essential role in bolstering Israel’s resilience during this critical time, however the need for support is ongoing, and the organization’s role remains as vital as ever.” states Naveh, adding that the campaign continues in full force.As we look toward the future, the message is clear: Invest in Life. Invest in Israel. Together, we can ensure that Israel remains a beacon of hope and resilience in an uncertain world. Learn more at israelbonds.com

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds (“DCI”) is a broker-dealer that sells Israel bonds. The content in this article was prepared by DCI and the Jerusalem Post as part of a paid advertising campaign for DCI. This is not an offer that can be made only by prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing to fully evaluate the risks associated with investing in Israel Bonds. Member FINRA. israelbonds.com.