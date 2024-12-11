Elbit Systems wins $175m orders from European NATO country

Elbit Systems announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded two contracts worth a total of $175 million (NIS 620 million) for the supply of EW (Electronic Warfare) and DIRCM (Directed Infrared Countermeasure) Self-Protection Suites to a European NATO country. The contracts will be performed over a period of five years.

Elbit Systems will deliver its Self-Protection Suites for installation on the country’s Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft and Airbus H225M helicopters. The C-390 contract also includes an agreement with another European country, providing for the delivery of the Advanced EW suite for installation on its Embraer C-390 Millenium aircraft.

“The state-of-the-art EW and DIRCM Self-Protection Suite, to be installed on both platforms, provides enhanced defense capabilities by autonomously detecting, analyzing, and countering a wide range of threats,” Elbit Systems’ announcement said. “The suite includes Elbit Systems’ advanced Digital Radar Warning Receiver, IR Missile Warning System (MWS), Laser Warning System (LWS), Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS), and the MUSIC family DIRCM System. Additionally, as part of the C-390 contract, Elbit Systems will provide its SPEAR Advanced ECM (AECM) Pod, which can be easily installed and transferred between aircraft on the flight line.”

'A global leader in Electronic Warfare and DIRCM technology'

“With our EW Self-Protection Suites installed on over 30 aircraft types and deployed across multiple countries, including several NATO members, Elbit Systems is recognized as a global leader in Electronic Warfare and DIRCM technology,” said Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW. “These new contracts further reinforce our global position in the area of airborne Self-Protection Suites.” Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Last week, Israel’s Ministry of Defense signed contracts with Elbit Systems worth about $40 million (NIS 150 million) for advanced drones and autonomous systems. The new systems were jointly developed by the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (“Mafat”), the IDF’s Ground Forces, and Elbit Systems. They are designed for various missions, including precise intelligence gathering and targeted strikes.

Meanwhile, Elbit Systems’ British subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK, has announced the completion of the supply of JFST (Joint Fires Synthetic Trainer) systems to the British Army. JFST provides training for troops who direct fires from artillery, combat aircraft, helicopters, or UAVs. The routine completion of the deal illustrates the fact that although the British government decided in September to suspend 30 of 350 licenses for exporting arms to Israel, the British armed forces still need Israeli systems. Elbit Systems is a leader in simulators. In preparing for the Iranian missile attack on Israel, for example, the Israel Air Force trained on simulators produced by the company. According to Elbit Systems UK, “the JFST has facilitated over 12,000 hours of training for the British Armed Forces and NATO allies.” Both for aerial and ground combat, simulators represent a considerable saving, in the munitions, fuel, and complicated logistics required in live fire exercises.