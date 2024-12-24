Elbit Systems to protect Germany's official government aircraft

Israel defense contractor Elbit Systems will equip the German government’s Airbus A350 with the advanced J-MUSIC™ Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) self-protection systems, Elbit announced on Monday.

It added that the contract will be executed over a five-year period and marks the first installation of Elbit's DIRCM system on an A350 aircraft.

“We are proud to be working with Lufthansa Technik on this important project and look forward to further strengthening the impact and trust in our solutions,” Wolfgang Bauer, CEO of Elbit Systems Deutschland, said.

The DIRCM systems are reportedly designed with the ability to counter threats, increasing the safety of those onboard.

“As threats continue to increase, more and more nations are turning to Elbit Systems' self-protection solutions to protect their fleets,” said Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW. An Airbus A350 is pictured at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld (credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

The DIRCM systems is used globally

“Our DIRCM technology has consistently demonstrated its reliability and effectiveness, solidifying its position as a market leader and innovator in this important field,” he added.

“The Special Mission Air Wing is responsible for Germany’s political-parliamentary flight operations. In view of increasing global instability and regional conflicts, the use of MANPADS by non-state actors, among others, poses a concrete threat,” said Michael von Puttkamer, Vice President of Special Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik.