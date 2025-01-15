NVIDIA launches 10,000 sq.m. data center in Israel

Technology giant NVIDIA announced on Wednesday that it will expand its research and development operation in Israel and build a new research and engineering data center facility.

The facility will include 10,000 square meters of AI data center infrastructure, and will be among the largest and most powerful data center labs in Israel, the company said.

The facility will go into production in the first half of 2025, the company said, adding that the company's product and engineering teams will use it to develop "next-generation data center technologies - networking hardware and software technologies, CPU design, AI software, and more."

Senior Vice President of Software Engineering and NVIDIA Israel Site Leader Amit King (credit: NVIDIA)

The facility will be powered by hundreds of liquid-cooled Blackwell and Grace Blackwell Superchip-based systems, BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Spectrum-X800, and Quantum-X800 switches.

Driving AI

“The new research and engineering data center facility will empower NVIDIA Israel’s existing teams and many new hires to continue developing technologies that drive AI, the most important technological force of our time," said Senior Vice President of Software Engineering and NVIDIA Israel Site Leader Amit King.

“Employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to continue our investment in them," he said.