Wolt launches premium subscription, series of new features in Israel

The Wolt delivery platform announced on Monday a series of changes in its application, the first of which is Wolt+, a monthly subscription costing NIS 49 per month, which allows customers to order without delivery fees.

The subscription will allow customers to order from restaurants situated at a 4 km aerial distance from them when ordering at a minimum of NIS 60. Orders from supermarkets and pharmacies will be available at a similar distance and a minimum of NIS 140.

Wolt is also launching the Wolt Value plan, which will publish weekly reductions for all customers who use the platform. In the coming month, a new feature, "Payless Monday," will offer 10,000 customers a discount code for deliveries.

Consumers using the platform will also be able to search for products through a price comparison filter.

The application is also set to offer an additional new feature, dubbed "Wolt Package via which customers would be able to order from one location to another by inserting the address of their choice.

Dynamic operating fees

In addition, the platform announced it would be shifting to dynamic operating fees, at an average of NIS 4. Tomer Cohen, CEO of Wolt in Israel.

"Wolt+ is a significant leap in the consumer experience in Israel," CEO of Wolt Israel Tomer Cohen noted.

He added that the new subscription will offer "options that the Israeli consumer has not encountered before."