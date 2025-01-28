Wolt faces public boycott over new pricing system

Following a change in price structure, consumers announced a boycott of delivery service Wolt, saying the new pricing system is worse for users of the platform. “It’s fun to see the public making a decision that will actually make companies like Wolt lower prices or be out of a job,” one user said in the Secret Tel Aviv Facebook group, attaching a screenshot showing Wolt’s menu option to delete an account. In a period where Israelis are impacted by high costs of living, inflation, high interest, and additional taxes meant to tackle the costs of the war, “the solution is not tech innovations that increase the cost of living,” the user went on, highlighting the fact that Wolt’s new price structure was rolled out as part of a series of new features.

“We need technological innovations that bring the cost of living down,” he added.Another person in the Facebook group called for people to share recommendations for restaurants that have their own delivery, to provide an alternative to Wolt.

WOLT DELIVERY: Central supermarket to come. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) “Who has already deleted the Wolt app?” a third user asked in the popular Facebook group. “Don’t let them take advantage of us! This is greediness.”

Monopolizing delivery