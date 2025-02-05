Fintech startup Okoora expands into US, German markets

Okoora, a fintech company specializing in embedded finance solutions, has launched its expansion into the American market, offering financial institutions and companies advanced multi-currency and cross-border transaction services.

"As cross-border trade continues to accelerate, there is an increasing demand for more efficient finance solutions—ones that go beyond what traditional banks offer," said Okoora Founder and CEO Benjamin Avraham.

"Okoora is proud to be at the forefront of providing these solutions to businesses of all sizes in an expanding number of key markets."

Market expansion and services

The company, recognized by CNBC and Statista as one of the world's top 250 fintechs, provides core APIs and solutions, including multi-currency accounts, global payments, foreign exchange conversions, and currency risk management.

Recently, Okoora also entered the German market, offering similar services with additional SaaS platform access for small and medium-sized businesses. Calculating taxes (credit: INGIMAGE)

Global referral partner program

Launched last week, the program invites professionals like lawyers, accountants, and financial consultants to distribute Okoora's platform. Partners can choose between two compensation models: the Affiliate Model, with up to 50% of the client's first-year license value, or the Active Partner Model, with up to 50% of client revenue over three years.

Okoora's AI-powered platform enables foreign currency accounts in over 60 countries, operations in 100 currencies, and payments in 180 countries.