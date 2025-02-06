Baseline Vision: Revolutionizing Tennis Training, Performance Analysis and Umpiring

Founded in 2019 by Michael Chojnacki and Yaniv Nahum, Baseline Vision is on its way to take over by storm a hungry performance data and line-calling market with an impressive combination of precision and accessibility.

The Vision & Purpose

Baseline Vision addresses key challenges in tennis, such as performance tracking and the persistent issue of accurate line calling in competitive matches. Its technology provides real-time performance analysis and eliminates one of tennis's greatest pains with a solution that far surpasses the human eye. As Co-Founder and CEO Michael Chojnacki states, "Tennis is a passion, and there is no better feeling than making an impact in a field you care about deeply."

Racket sports are seeing unprecedented growth. "We've seen the fastest growth in tennis popularity over the last three years," says Chojnacki. "Other racket sports, such as pickleball and padel, are growing even faster." Baseline Vision bridges the technology gap for these sports, offering tools that cater to all levels, from juniors to professionals. (credit: Baseline Vision)

The Innovation: Technology at the Core

Baseline Vision’s flagship product is a smart single-camera unit that installs on any net post in under 20 seconds. Using AI models, the camera tracks players, the ball, and court lines at 60 frames per second in real time. It then processes that information and uses advanced trajectory estimation algorithms to provide instant stats like speed, ball placements, player positions, and net clearance for training. On the line-calling side, the camera determines whether a ball is in or out through integrated speakers and LED lights within half a second of the bounce.

Players, coaches, and umpires connect to the system via a mobile app, which communicates directly with the camera to operate it. Fully portable, the system requires no court infrastructure, such as electricity or internet. The app also offers game modes and interactive drills, boosting engagement during training. (credit: Baseline Vision) Advertisement

Baseline Vision's portability and ease of use make it a standout solution. Approved by the ITF (International Tennis Federation), USTA (United States Tennis Association), and serving as the official technology partner of Tennis Europe, it is trusted by federations and academies worldwide.

Market & Growth

Since its serial launch in late 2023, Baseline Vision has deployed over 650 systems in more than 25 countries out of its workshop in Tel Aviv. Its customers include professional players, recreational players, tennis clubs, academies, and 10 national federations. The overwhelmingly positive market response highlights improved match fairness, enhanced tournament organization, and greater accessibility for recreational players.

Baseline Vision’s technology extends beyond tennis to other net sports, including pickleball, padel, volleyball, badminton, and table tennis. With plans to expand into pickleball in 2025 - the fastest-growing sport globally—the company is poised to make a significant impact across multiple disciplines. (credit: Baseline Vision)

Impact & Differentiation

In a competitive landscape, Baseline Vision sets itself apart with its optimal combination of portability, accuracy, and ease of use. Traditional systems often require extensive infrastructure and investment, but Baseline Vision offers a cost-effective, scalable, plug-and-play solution.

Technology benefits players through enhanced performance analysis and engaging gamifications, tennis federations with reliable line-calling systems, and clubs by increasing member satisfaction. Chojnacki says: “Finding the right balance between performance and cost, or between customization and ease-of-use, requires many iterations. Every customer is different, navigating the different needs and personalities is fascinating, and challenging" (credit: Baseline Vision)

Looking Ahead

Baseline Vision is focused on expanding its reach into pickleball and other net sports, forging new partnerships, and continuing to support fair play worldwide. With advancements in AI and portability driving the sports tech industry, Baseline Vision is well-positioned to lead this transformation.

