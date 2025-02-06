Pecan AI seeking to democratize AI for businesses, launches predictive analytics co-pilot

Pecan AI recently introduced a new co-pilot for predictive modeling that allows organizations to leverage advanced analytics without requiring data science expertise. The platform empowers business intelligence analysts to independently train machine learning models and generate predictive insights.

“With our predictive modeling co-pilot, we address key challenges such as simplifying complex workflows and enabling seamless adoption of predictive analytics- a first of its kind,” said Zohar Bronfman, CEO and Co-Founder of Pecan. “This enables every BI [business intelligence] team to independently predict outcomes like customer churn, conversion, demand forecasting, and lead scoring, enabling organizations to see tangible returns on their data investments.”

The company demonstrated the platform's real-world impact through a case study with Little Spoon, a direct-to-consumer food delivery service.

By using Pecan's technology, Little Spoon refined its marketing efforts, enhanced customer retention, and encouraged company-wide data-driven decision-making without requiring additional technical expertise.

To support its expansion, Pecan AI has strengthened its leadership by welcoming Trevor Healy as Executive Chairman and Andy Walter as an advisory board member.

Healy, an accomplished entrepreneur with 14 successful exits, and Walter, a former CIO at Procter & Gamble, bring extensive experience in technology, analytics, and strategic growth.

Democratize AI

Pecan AI's mission is to democratize AI by making advanced analytics accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The company aims to bridge the gap between technical complexity and business needs, enabling organizations to unlock growth opportunities and improve efficiency in competitive markets.