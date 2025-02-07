How to make the most of an inheritance without squandering it - opinion

Fear of death increases in exact proportion to increase in wealth. – Ernest Hemingway

A few days ago, I met with a couple who received a modest inheritance. It was approximately $400,000.

Nothing to sneeze at on the one hand, but nothing that will enable them to retire in their early 50s. They have little in other savings, don’t make particularly high salaries, and are currently renting.

We discussed their goals and what they plan to do about the money, as well as their general financial situation.

After adding up the apartment they planned on buying, the new car, a family trip to Central America, and going abroad for all of Passover on a high-end program, I got to a cost of over $2 million! (credit: INGIMAGE)

What would you do if you came into a bunch of money? Travel, buy a new car, and maybe give a little charity? For many, it’s all about short-term improvement in their standard of living.

The Super Bowl is just days away, and I am reminded of one of my favorite football players and his financial advice to other players.

A few years ago, I wrote: “After losing a playoff football game last weekend, Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch gave some insightful financial advice.

Lynch came out of retirement at the end of the season to help out the injury-ravaged Seahawks (not that I am making any excuses for why my favorite team lost). Advertisement

“He did a great job of investing his money in his playing career and set himself up financially for life. His advice was given to younger players. ‘I done been on the other side of retirement, and it’s good when you get over there and you can do [whatever] you want to,’ he said. ‘Start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies, and y’all chicken. So when you’re ready to walk away, you walk away and you be able to do what you want to do.’” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For those of us who have been living in Israel for a long time and think that chicken is something we eat, the loose translation of what he said is, “Protect your mind, your body, and your money, so when it’s time to retire, you can do whatever you feel like doing.”

Athletes are notorious for squandering away their large salaries in quick fashion. Sports Illustrated reported that “78% of NFL players also go bankrupt or are under financial stress within two years of retirement, and 60% of National Basketball Association players are broke within five years of leaving the sport.”

Lynch’s advice struck a chord with me, as I firmly believe that it equally applies to those who come into a sudden windfall, often from inheriting a large sum of money. The story I mentioned above is something that over the years I have heard numerous times in relation to inheritances.

When I start asking about their plans for the money, the idea of saving and investing for the long term is nowhere close to being the first answer given.

Alessandro Martinello, of Lund University in Sweden, studied the habits of those who received a sudden inheritance. He wrote: “First, we show that heirs respond to a sudden, salient, and sizable increase in available financial resources by decreasing their saving efforts in the ten years after inheriting, and that the net worth of the heirs converges back towards the path established before parental death.

Overall, only about a third of the initial increase in net worth remains nine years after parental death.”

The research indicates that most people who don’t make investing a priority, and instead focus on buying things, blow through the money in short order.

Those who buy property (that they can afford) or other financial assets, such as stocks and bonds, keep and grow their money over time.

First steps

You can spend some money; just don’t get carried away. Unless you inherit millions, what seems like a lot of money to you probably can’t be stretched for as many things as you think. Here are some tips on how to deal with receiving a lot of “chicken.”

As I have written many times, I often recommend to those who suddenly come into a large amount of money, to wait two to three months before making any decisions. This helps focus the client and eliminates impulsive behavior.

Then make a game plan. Figure out what you want to do both in the long term and short term with the money.

Make sure your goals are realistic and based on the amount of money you receive. Also, think about the future and analyze how much pension money you can expect on a monthly basis.

Invest

After defining your goals and needs, it’s time to implement an investment strategy that will help you achieve whatever it is that you want to accomplish. Keep it simple.

Too often I see people get involved in all kinds of investment schemes in which they have no business investing.

Deposits in Ukrainian banks, gold mines in Africa, and oil pipelines are just a sampling of what I have heard.

Again, unless you inherited tens of millions, stick to stocks, bonds, and real estate. Paying off your mortgage is also a possibility.

Be “mental” with your “chicken.” Why sacrifice long-term financial security for instant gratification? Heed the sage advice of Marshawn Lynch, and you can have a comfortable financial future.

aaron@lighthousecapital.co.ilAaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing.