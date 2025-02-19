Greenfield Partners secures $400m. in latest funding round

Greenfield Partners, a global early growth investor, has secured $400 million in capital commitments, the company announced on Tuesday.

Leading institutional investors from the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific have brought Greenfield’s total assets under management to over $1 billion and will be deployed primarily through the firm’s Fund III, dedicated to investing in exceptional enterprise-focused early-growth technology companies.

Greenfield was established in 2016 as a TPG Growth investment platform focused on disruptive technology at the early growth stage. In 2020, the team spun out to establish an independent fund, which has since generated top decile returns.

“We’ve been privileged to work with entrepreneurs who are not only bold innovators redefining their respective fields but who are exceptional leaders,” said Greenfield General Partner Avery Schwartz. “We aim to partner with teams who are hungry, humble, and smart, and whose values are at the heart of what they do no matter how large their organizations become.”

The launch of Fund III follows the successful deployment of Fund II across 13 Early-Growth (Series B and C) companies in cybersecurity, AI, IT infrastructure, data infrastructure, fintech, internet and digital media, deep tech, and enterprise SaaS. Israel flag with stock market finance, economy trend graph digital technology. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

“As enterprises in virtually every industry scramble to take full advantage of AI, a new era of challenges is emerging across the stack, from enabling infrastructure to the application layer,” explained Greenfield Partner Raz Mangel. “Many of the innovative technologies being catalyzed are right in our thematic sweet spot, and these companies are rapidly approaching the early growth inflection.”

Greenfield's portfolio

Greenfield’s portfolio includes VAST Data, recently valued at $9.1 billion, unicorns BigPanda and Capitolis, and notable companies such as Coralogix, Cynet, Dustphotonics, Eleos, EquityBee, Exodigo, FloLive, Mixtiles, Oligo, Panorays, Quali, Silverfort, and Torq. Earlier exits include Guardicore, acquired by Akamai for c. $600 million; Avanan, acquired by Check Point Software; and Planck, acquired by Applied Systems – both for undisclosed amounts.

Greenfield Partners uses what it calls the Greenfield Growth Momentum, or G2M, a post-investment methodology spearheaded by the firm’s Operating Partner, Nir Goldstein, designed to help companies tackle the challenges and opportunities unique to the early growth stage. As businesses transition from initial product-market fit to organizations capable of sustainable scale, teams often face significant obstacles in establishing and maintaining a robust go-to-market infrastructure that can support ambitious yet efficient growth.