Luxury Tel Aviv penthouse sold for NIS 43 million in record real estate deal

A high-profile luxury real estate transaction has been finalized in Tel Aviv, with the sale of a penthouse in the prestigious Park Bavli project by The Plaza International for NIS 43 million.

The penthouse spans approximately 360 square meters of built space, complemented by an additional 145 square meters of terraces, reflecting an average price of NIS 100,000 per square meter.

Designed by architect Gal Nauer, renowned for her work on The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Park Bavli project embodies a similar elegant and high-end design, offering residents an unparalleled living experience in the heart of Tel Aviv.

About Park Bavli

Park Bavli stands as one of Tel Aviv’s most luxurious residential projects, featuring two impressive towers, each rising to 44 floors.

The development offers high-end residences with top-tier technical specifications, a grand lobby with 24/7 security, luxury amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, residents' lounge, business lounge, and expansive green spaces.

Its strategic location combines tranquility with proximity to Tel Aviv’s vibrant city life.

With only one penthouse and a limited number of units remaining, this sale underscores the strength of Tel Aviv’s luxury real estate market.